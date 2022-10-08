Forestburg icing down watermelon for Saturday’s festival

Citizens of Forestburg invite everyone to “Shuffle Over to the Watermelon Festival” this weekend to enjoy an array of games, food, music and parade on Aug. 13.

Hosted by the Forestburg Community Center Board, this year’s event has a domino-themed souvenir T-shirt available inviting you to “shuffle over.”

The watermelon festival began as a fundraiser for the community center some 42 years ago and the tradition of family fun continues today. For the community it often becomes almost like a homecoming as family members return to enjoy the traditions surrounding the festival.

Read the full story with all the activities in the mid-week Bowie News.