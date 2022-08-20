Forestburg ISD trustees meet on Monday

Members of the Forestburg Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. on Aug. 22 in the school library.

Superintendent Jason Briles will offer a budget review for 2022-23 and a proposed tax rate for 2022.

The night’s agenda with several routine items that come with the opening of a new school year including adoption of the employee handbook, approval of 4-H for extracurricular status, review of accountability ratings and goals, adoption of the EDGAR manual, presentation of the Financial Integrity rating system of Texas report and consider the Chapter 48 contract with the Texas Education Agency in regard to the purchase of attendance credit.

Personnel and teacher contracts will be reviewed along with consideration of a teacher retention stipend. An amendment to the local policies regarding the exterior door audit also will be examined.

The agenda also includes monthly reports from the administrators, discussion of the school board retreat and evaluation.