Forestburg readies its 42nd watermelon festival

“Shuffle Over to the Watermelon Festival” is the theme for this year’s Forestburg Watermelon Festival on Aug. 13.

Hosted by the Forestburg Community Center Board, this year’s event has a domino-themed souvenir T-shirt available. The watermelon festival began as a fundraiser 42 years ago and the tradition of family fun continues today.

Anyone wishing to donate money to help purchase meats for the lunch can mail checks to P.O. Box 214, Forestburg, TX 76239. After expanding the building and repainting the floors last year, all donations are welcomed report organizers.

