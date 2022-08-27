High energy leadership team moves up at Forestburg ISD

By BARBARA GREEN

Jason Briles and Trey Cumby are not new to Forestburg Independent School District, but this year they are walking the halls in new leadership positions as superintendent and principal.

Briles moved up from principal to top administrator when John Metzler retired in June after 10 years as superintendent and three as principal at FISD.

Cumby has been at the district since 2018 as a teacher/coach and is pursuing his principal certification.

Both educators who different aspirations when they started college and took circuitous routes to their careers. Their energy and enthusiasm are evident, as well as their belief this is the path they were meant to travel.

Meet the two new administrators at Forestburg School in your weekend Bowie News.

(Left) Forestburg School Principal Trey Cumby and Superintendent Jason Briles are excited to be the new administrative team at the school this year. (News photo by Barbara Green)