High-speed car chase flies through downtown Bowie; two jailed

Kenton Brack

Jazmyn Webb

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

A high-speed chase that began in Denton County and crossed three counties finally came to an end in Bowie Thursday afternoon after the suspect, driving in excess of 80 mph, blew through lights and around vehicles, sped into a residential area, parked the smoking vehicle and fled the scene.

Law officers from across the area converged into Bowie as the chase ensued followed by the manhunt for two suspects. In the end, two men were captured and arrested, along with a female suspect who allegedly came to pick up one of the men.

Jack Lawson, chief deputy for the Montague County Sheriff’s office, said local lawmen became involved around 4 p.m. as those chasing the suspect vehicle, a Dodge Charger, reported it was heading into Bowie.

A Denton County sheriff’s deputy reportedly ran the tag of the vehicle, and it came back showing felony warrants for the registered owner Kenton Malik Brack, 24, Rockwall. Lawson said during the reporting somewhere along the way it came across as a stolen vehicle, which was the assumption the SO staff was under.

“The Department of Public Safety had a hard time keeping up as he drove north on U.S. Highway 287 traveling anywhere from 80 to 100 mph. He got all the way to Bellevue when he turned on Belknap Road and eventually came out on U.S. 81, where he traveled south toward Bowie,” explained Lawson.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.