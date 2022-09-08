January 4, 1936 – April 2, 2022

FORESTBURG – James ‘Jim’ F. Gafken, 86, died on April 2, 2022 at the Renaissance Care Center in Gainesville.

A celebration of life luncheon was on May 21, at the Lazy Heart Grill in Saint Jo.

Gafken was born at the Union Mission in Charleston, WV on Jan. 4, 1936 and was adopted by Chuck and Helen Gafken. He attended Marietta College in Marietta, OH on a football scholarship and graduated in 1957 with a bachelor of science degree with a major in petroleum engineering. While at Marietta, he married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Proffitt.

After college, Gafken went to work for Magnolia Petroleum for 42 years. He became a world class expert on oil and gas production and was in charge of start-ups in Indonesia and offshore platforms in the United Kingdom, Norway and the Netherlands.

In 1983, Gafken married Virginia Lathrop and they moved to Argyle. He began buying land in Montague County when he came home from overseas assignments. He retired in 1996 and in 1997 began cattle ranching full time.

Gafken is survived by his wife, Virginia; two daughters, Becky Bachman and Kimberly Douglass; nine grandchildren; sister, Mary Jane Blustein, Lynnwood, WA; one niece and one aunt.

Memorial dontaions may be made to the Museum of the Stonewall Saloon, 100 N. Main Street, Saint Jo, TX 76265.

Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.