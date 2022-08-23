October 10, 1945 – August 20, 2022

DECATUR – Jesse Rios Brown Sr., 76, passed away on Aug. 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by family.

A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. on Aug. 27, at Central Baptist Church in Bowie.

Jesse was born Oct. 10, 1945 in Crowell to Jose Rios and Josefina Valladares Brown. He graduated from Crowell High School in 1966 and graduated from Draughn’s Business College in Wichita Falls in 1967. Jesse married Rosa Lopez on June 22, 1968 in Crowell. They were married for 54 years and had two children.

Jesse worked for General Dynamics for a few years and then went to work doing construction on highways and overpass bridges throughout Texas before settling in Bowie in the late 70s. He worked many years in home construction for Darrell Shaw in Bowie until going to work for the City of Bowie water and sewer department. After retirement from the City in 2002, Jesse kept busy working odd jobs for Eye Photography in Bowie.

Jesse served as a deacon for Lighthouse Assembly of God for 24 years, a Christ Ambassador Leader for five years and Sunday school teacher for four years. He also loved to play on the church softball team.

Jesse had a big smile, a bright personality and an infectious laugh. Because of this, he never met a stranger, just friends he hadn’t spoken to yet.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Josephine De Los Santos and brother, Baldemar Brown.

Jesse is survived by his wife, Rosa; son, Jesse Brown, Jr. and wife Michelle; daughter, Linda Viau and husband Michael; two grandchildren, Kaci (Devon) Farnsworth and Madison Reed; six bonus grandchildren; one great-grandchild, Rowan Farnsworth; brothers, Joe Brown, George Brown and Rual Brown; sisters, Gloria Riazati, Yolanda Nombrana and May Hampton and many loving nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

