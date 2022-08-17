Jury pool called in Fulbright murder trial

A total of 350 potential jurors have been called for consideration in the Joshua Fulbright murder trial set to begin next week in 97th District Court at Montague.

The 26-year-old Fulbright is accused of severely beating two-year-old Scarlette Olivia Newsom on Oct. 11, 2018. The toddler later died from her injuries.

This will be the second attempt to try Fulbright. The Shannon man was in court facing a felony charge of injury to a child in a trial but it ended with a mistrial Dec. 6, 2019. A jury reportedly could not be seated after attorneys questioned 80 potential jury panelists.

Fulbright was indicted for murder by a Clay County Grand Jury on a murder charge Dec. 21, 2021. A change of venue from Clay County was approved following the mistrial.

Prospective jurors will meet in the district courtroom at Montague at 10 a.m. on Aug. 17 for the qualification process. Voir Dire will begin at 9 a.m. on Aug. 22.

