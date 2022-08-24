Lady Rabbits finish 2nd in silver bracket

The Bowie Lady Rabbits volleyball team played in their second tournament last weekend in Glen Rose.

The Lady Rabbits went 5-3 and ended up finishing second in the silver bracket.

Bowie was coming off of a loss to Boyd earlier in the week after a third place finish in its first tournament at Burkburnett.

Pool play got off to a bad start for the Lady Rabbits. They lost to Saginaw (25-15, 25-13) and against Bushland (25-9, 25-10) in one-sided matches. Bowie was able to come back in pools and beat private school Coram Deo Academy in a close match (25-22, 25-22) and Monahan in a back and forth three set match (25-18, 17-25, 26-24).

The two losses meant Bowie would play in the silver bracket on the final day. The Lady Rabbits beat Hardin-Jefferson in the first round (25-22, 25-15) to set up an early meeting with an important district team.

Henrietta has finished second the past two season in Bowie’s district, ahead of the Lady Rabbits. Despite graduating several players, the Lady Cats were the winners at the Burkburnett tournament Bowie was at the previous week, beating the Boyd team in the championship game that had prevented the Lady Rabbits from playing in that championship game.

Despite being in an exhausting tournament setting and playing a best of three format, it would provide good bragging rights in the meantime.

It took all three sets as the Lady Rabbits won the first set 25-19. Henrietta then won set two by the smallest of margins 25-23 to go to a fifth and final set. It was there Bowie won the set 25-20 to win the match to get one over on a team it will see twice more with higher stakes.

The next game against Burleson did have some stakes as a win would put Bowie in the championship match. It was a competitive match, but the Lady Rabbits won both sets with the scores 25-21 and 25-20.

In the silver bracket championship, Bowie faced private school Midland Christian. The Lady Rabbits lost the first set convincingly 25-18. Not wanting to go out that way, the second set was one of the most competitive of the tournament for Bowie. Going into extra points, unfortunately the Lady Rabbits came up just short losing 28-26 to finish second.

