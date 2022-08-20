Local schools make strides or maintain in 2022 state ratings

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Montague, Prairie Valley and Saint Jo Independent School Districts were the only ones to receive “A” grades in the Texas Education Accountability ratings released this week, but Montague and Forestburg also made big strides from the 2018-19 rating.

These were the first A-F “report cards” since a two-year break during the pandemic when districts and campuses were not rated. That also was the first year all were given a letter grade.

The state reports 1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses were rated this year, with returns showing promising signs of progress in Texas’s efforts to catch students up academically. Driven by significant gains in student academic growth, 2022 saw 25% of districts and 33% of campuses improve their letter grade from 2019.

The ratings can be viewed at TXschools.gov. Users can search for specific schools and districts. The website crashed and had to undergo maintenance throughout Monday and into Tuesday afternoon when they were accessible.

Prairie Valley and Saint Jo ISDs, were able to maintain the A they were given in 2018-19; however, Forestburg ISD went from a D to a B, while Montague ISD went from C to A.

Read the full story with details from each school in Montague County in your weekend Bowie News.