Looking back to fall sports 2002

During the rest of 2022, The Bowie News will be celebrating its 100th anniversary. There will be many activities throughout the year.

Sports Rewind will offer up a few sports headlines from the past 100 years of Bowie News coverage including its predecessor The Bowie Booster.

This month we decided to look back 20 years to some of the highlights of the fall 2002 sports season this paper covered.

That included some cross country coverage that included a state championship and Bowie volleyball’s first ever playoff appearance.

Nov. 7, 2002, The Bowie News

Headline: Lady Rabbits compete at regional meet in Lubbock

The Lady Rabbits and Jackrabbit cross country teams competed at the Regional I-3AAA meet in Lubbock on Nob. 2 at Mae Simmons Parks.

The Lady Rabbits advanced to regionals by winning the 5-3A championship and the Rabbits advanced by placing second at the district meet.

In the girls division the Lady Rabbits finished 11th out of 23 teams in attendance.

Individually the highest finishers for the Lady Rabbits were Betty Hernandez in 25th, Kimberly Bell 31st, Danielle Reaves 90th, Lauren McMurray 110th, Chelsey Reynolds 118th and Jayla Reynolds 123rd out of 168 runners that competed in the meet.

“This was a great cross county season. It was a pleasure working with this special group of young ladies, even though I will miss the seniors Danielle and Jayla, I look forward to seeing the younger girls developing in the years to come,” said Head Coach Diane Weber.

Nov. 7, 2002, The Bowie News

Headline: Lady Rabbits win second place in district standings

The Lady Rabbit volleyball teams closed out their regular season schedules on Oct. 29 against the Childress Bobcats.

The varsity squad beat the Cats 15-8; 15-3 to ensure a tie with Vernon for second place in the district.

The two teams decided to have a coin toss to determine the outcome of second and third. Vernon won the toss and elected to take third place instead of second sending Bowie into the Division I playoffs against Glen Rose on Nov. 7.

The Lady Rabbits finished district with a 7-3 record and a season record of 21-15.

Against Childress, Heather Helton had seven kills and two solo blocks, Chelsea Stark had four digs and four passes, Maggy Deweber had six assists, Hanna Romine had five kills, five digs and five passes, Cassie Winn had 10 assists, Ashley Fisher had four kills and Jamie Anderson had seven passes.

The freshman Rabbits fell to the Cats and the JV defeated Childress to close out the season.

The Rabbits had a warm-up game against Henrietta at Jackrabbit Gymnasium on Nov. 5.

Bowie will travel to Mineral Wells on Nov. 7 to play in the programs first ever playoff game against the Glen Rose Tigers. Game time is 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 14, 2002, The Bowie News

Headline: Reynolds wins state

On Saturday, Nov. 9, Christany Reynolds competed in the 2002-2003 State Cross Country Meet at Old Settlers Park, in Round Rock.

Reynolds ran with the 102 state cross country qualifiers and took first place with a time of 12:11. This was her best time of the season. The second place and third place times were 12:18 and 12:22, respectively.

Reynolds is a freshman at Forestburg ISD and the daughter of Jerry and Debby Reynolds. Christany’s future goals in cross country include beating the Class A record of 11:33.

Her cross country coach, Aaron Tefertiller, said, “My prayer for Christany for the season was for her to be fleet of foot. She wondered what that meant, and when she was tanding on the platform with her gold medal, my wife, Shelly, told me to tell her, ‘that’s what fleet of foot means.

“The Forestburg Cross Country team’s motto was a quote by Steve Profontaine, “To give anything less than your best is to sacrifice the gift.” Christany definitely did not sacrifice her gift, which enabled her to become a cross country champion. She is an inspiration to all and proves that through hard work, dedication and belief in one’s self, one can achieve their goals and dreams.”

Nov. 14, 2002, The Bowie News

Headline: Kayla Henderson places 10th at state meet

Kayla Henderson of Bellevue ran her personal best time of 13:40.55 to win the tenth place medal at the Girls’ 1A State Cross Country meet.

“Kayla had an outstanding season and we are all very proud of her accomplishments,” said Lady Eagles Cross Country Coach Lynn Cook.