Man arrested for arson at new home in Bowie

A 43-year-old Whitesboro man has been arrested in connection with a fire that damaged a newly built home in Bowie Wednesday morning.

City of Bowie firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 7 a.m. on Aug. 3. Construction of the new home was recently completed by Rojelio Aranda and Thomas Rivera.

The fire appeared to be contained to the attic as smoke could be seen coming through the vents. A neighbor was outside wetting down his own roof with a water hose as a precaution if the fire began to spread.

Nikki Jones looked on as firefighters went in and out of what was going to be her new house she was set to close on that very day.

Fire officials indicated the fire may have done some structural damage and the ceiling had to be taken down, but they felt it could be repaired. There was no furniture inside to have been damaged by smoke.

Lt. Randy Hanson said the initial investigation pointed to arson, and he moved forward with obtaining an arrest warrant for a possible suspect, Glen Allen Jones, Whitesboro. He also is the ex-husband to the pending owner. Hanson did not want to elaborate on the details of the arson as the investigation is ongoing.

Hanson coordinated with the Grayson County Sheriff’s staff and Jones was arrested on the city warrant on Thursday. He was transported to the Montague County Jail on Friday morning where he faces a complaint of first-degree arson with a $75,000 bond. As of 1 p.m. Friday he remained in jail.