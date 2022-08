Bowie emergency responders went to this accident at 200 W. Clay at 3:58 p.m. on Aug. 17. The report states Christopher Odell, 30, Bowie, was driving a 2006 Pontiac as he pulled off of Ussery Street onto West Clay as Mark Childers, 40, Bowie, was driving a 2020 Honda VT1100 east on Clay. Childers ran into the driver’s side of the Pontiac. No one was transported with injuries. (News photo by Barbara Green)