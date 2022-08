Dr. Mark Neese from Sunset was sworn in as new Republican Party Chairman on July 28.

This comes after Neese won the primary in March, and former Chairwoman Michelle Fenoglio Toerck, Nocona, announced she would not seek re-election. Neese assumes the leadership of the party before the general elections in November where he plans to serve Montague County’s Republican party.

