Nov. 8 election filing is moving slow

Almost two weeks into filing for the Nov. 8 elections, only a few incumbents have submitted their paperwork.

Filing began on July 25 and will continue through Aug. 22. There are city council races in Bowie and Saint Jo, plus school board races in Bowie, Saint Jo, Gold-Burg, Forestburg and Prairie Valley.

As of Monday no filings have been made for the Bowie City Council election. Three places are on the ballot: North ward presently filled by Laura Hefley; East ward filled by Terry Gunter and East ward served by Kristi Bates. These are two-year terms.

Jeff Jackson has filed to run for another term in place three on the Bowie School Board. Place four filled by Daniel Deweber also will be on the ballot.

The two-year unexpired term in place six also is on the ballot. Lee Hughes was appointed in November 2021 to serve until the next election, which leaves two years on the term.

The Saint Jo City Council will have a mayoral race and fill two council positions. Those are filled now by Mayor Tom Weger and Councilors John Dunn and Leroy Voth.

The Saint Jo ISD will see two places open on the ballot with incumbents Mike Martin and Rodney Scwirczynski.

In Gold-Burg ISD Incumbent Raymond Rhyne filed for re-election. The district has four places on the ballot including Rhyne and they are filled by Adam Garcia, Brandy Hamilton and James Martin. Garcia was named to the board to fill a mid-term vacancy in 2020.

All four incumbents on the Prairie Valley School Board have filed: David Allan, Brant Carpenter, Cathy Goolsby and Ricky Roberts.

There have been no filings at Forestburg ISD which has four places up for election on its board. They are presently held by Charlie Lanier, Skip Mann, Billie Poirot and Joann Pople.