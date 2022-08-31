Red River Promise updates area schools on its first year

As the new school year was ready to begin administrators and counselors from 13 local high schools and representatives from five universities gathered at North Central Texas College for updates and training on the Red River Promise program.

The Red River Promise is entering its second year and offers high school students from Cooke and Montague Counties, as well as Graham Independent School District, the opportunity to attend college with varied support services and free tuition and fees.

Red River Promise Director Barbara Stanley kicked off the event by recapping the first year. She shared 165 promise students enrolled at NCTC for Fall 2022, an increase of 72% from last year of students in this service area.

