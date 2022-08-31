Shebang auction online bidding opens Sept. 1 for Sept. 17 event

Shebang, the annual fundraiser for Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum will take on a patriotic theme this year celebrating the red, white and blue on Sept. 17.

Everyone is invited to join in for an evening of fun with a live auction, bucket and silent auctions, live music and a delicious dinner. Doors open at 6 p.m. in the H.J. Justin Community Room at 100 Clay Street in downtown Nocona.

This is the museum’s primary fundraiser for the year, and this is the 12th year of operation. Tickets are $50 a plate or buy a table for eight at $350. Call the museum at 825-5330 to reserve a place.

The dinner menu will feature marinated bacon-wrapped pork loin, Tuscan-style green beans, cheesy garlic potatoes, tossed salad and dessert. It is BYOB.

This year’s live auction will start early with an online presence on the museum’s website. Online bidding begins at midnight on Sept. 1 and ends at noon on Sept. 16. Also you can stop by and place a bid at the museum.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.