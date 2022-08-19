October 2, 1949 – August 17, 2022

BOWIE – Terry Don Cannedy, 72, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 17, 2022.

A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. on Aug. 20, at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Terry was born Oct. 2, 1949 in Childress to R.C. and Lavern Stone Cannedy. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1968. He married Lawana Hamilton on June 10, 1977. T.C. spent his working years in the oil field industry until his retirement. He enjoyed spending most of his time outdoors and loved to hunt, fish, grill and farm. One of his biggest joys was being called grand-dude by his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law, Sherwood McKinley, Randal Hamilton and Olan Hamilton.

Terry is survived by his wife, Lawana; daughters, Kiley Fallis and husband Jeremy and Kareece Fallis and husband Justin; grandchildren, Jake, Eli, Kendall, and Nate; sister, Sharon McKinley; step-mother, Lou Ann Richey and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication