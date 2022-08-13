Truck jack-knifes, strikes house

During Thursday afternoon’s rain shower around 4:15 p.m. this 18-wheeler tractor-trailer rig “jack-knifed” on U.S. Highway 81 just north of the Bowie city limits. Rodney Pendarvis, 57, a driver for Arnold Transportation was traveling south on Hwy. 81, and he left the roadway with his vehicle coming to rest facing westbound with the van trailer causing damage to the front porch of the house at 1597 U.S. 81. Bowie Police Officer Jerry Dilday said while rain and hydroplaning may have been the cause, the driver said he was going straight and then all at once he was going off the road. The damage to the front of the trailer can be seen where it struck the house. The porch had damage to shingles and facia boards from a preliminary exam said Dilday. (Photo by Barbara Green)