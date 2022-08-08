U.S. 82/FM 1816 detour to be established

A detour will start this week to reconfigure how Farm-to-Market Road 1816 intersects with U.S. Highway 82 in Belcherville.

Construction will begin on south side of U.S. 82. FM 1816 will be widened as it approaches U.S. 82 to provide more room. Acceleration and deceleration lanes will be built on eastbound U.S. 82 to give motorists an easier transition with FM 1816.

The approach for southbound FM 1816 at U.S. 82 will be closed for several weeks.

A detour will be put in place for drivers. For U.S. 82 traffic needing to take FM 1816 south, you will be directed to go south on Eureka School Road to Kirby Rd and back to FM 1816.

Drivers should watch for construction vehicles and other traffic as these detours are put into place.