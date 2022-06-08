Unauthorized burn ignites fire that burns structures, four acres

Bowie area firefighters responded to a grass fire that burned some trailers and threatened nearby homes in the area of Watkins Road at U.S. Highway 81 shortly before lunch Friday.

Bowie city and rural, Sunset and Stoneburg fire departments responded along with Nocona EMS.

A travel trailer burned and several other trailer items were involved. The fire got up to and into a few of the back yards of homes and several residents were trying to wet down their property with hoses.

Bowie Fire Chief Doug Page said the fire was started by an unauthorized burn and covered about four acres. Montague County is still under a burn ban.