Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians won their first home game on Tuesday with a win against Archer City.

The Lady Indians won in straight sets against the Lady Cats.

Nocona came into the match after an up and down first week for the young team after playing in Henrietta and at a tournament in Burkburnett.

The first set saw the Lady Indians come out a bit slow and have too many hitting errors for Coach Kara Lucherk’s taste, but Nocona closed things out strong winning 25-19.

The team carried that momentum into the second set and never let Archer City have a chance. Nocona easily won set two with the score 25-10 to go up 2-0.

Some teams let up after going up two sets which can allow opposing teams to steal set three before putting things away in set four.

The third set was the most competitive final score of the match as Archer City fought to extend the match. In the end, the Lady Indians won the set 25-20 to win the match 3-0.

Skyler Smith led the team with 12 kills while Megyn Meekins had 14 assists. Aubree Kleinhans had a team high three service aces.

On defense, Olivia Six got one block and Graci Brown had eight digs to lead Nocona.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won in straight sets at Valley View on Tuesday night.

The young team coming off a good first tournament at Chico handed it to the Lady Eagles.

Sets one and two were not close with Saint Jo winning 25-9 and 25-17. A third set let down from the Lady Panthers allowed it be competitive and Saint Jo barely escaped with a 25-23 victory.

Aubrey Morman led the team with six kills and two blocks. Kayden Skidmore had a team high seven service aces along with seven assists. Maxey Johnson was right behind her with six assists.

Coach Kelly Skidmore was proud her team did well playing against a 3A team, but some of the youth of the mostly underclassmen team showed itself at times.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost a tough five-set match to Graford at home on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bears almost completed a comeback down two sets, but unfortunately ran out of steam in the fifth set as the Lady Rabbits won 3-2.

Gold-Burg came into the match with some good early season confidence, having just won the silver bracket championship at the Bryson tournament.

Unfortunately, Graford took a number to that confidence, winning the first two sets in authoritative fashion 25-17 and 25-22 to go up 2-0.

The Lady Bears decided they were not going to go down without swinging and came out ready to dominate. Gold-Burg took control and did not let go in set three, winning 25-18.

That momentum fed into the start of set four and the Lady Rabbits never had a chance. The Lady Bears won easily 25-13 to set up a winner-take-all fifth set to 15.

With fewer points to work with overall, any lead feels that much more impactful during the fifth set as the pressure also gets to teams.

Even with all of the momentum riding the last two sets, a bad start signaled the end for Gold-Burg. The Lady Bears fell behind and never got on track. Graford won the set 15-6 to escape the match with the win.

