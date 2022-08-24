Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians played in their second tournament last weekend at Graham’s Lu Allen tournament.

The Lady Indians went 4-3 overall and ended up finishing third in the silver bracket.

Nocona won the first match of pool play against Snyder dominantly (25-14, 25-14).

Unfortunately, the Lady Indians would lose the next two matches against West Plains (25-19, 26-24) and Holliday (25-18, 25-13). Nocona finished out the day with a win against Christ Academy (25-15, 25-15) to finish pool play 2-2.

This put the team in the silver bracket where the Lady Indians first played Wichita Falls. Nocona won in straight sets (27-25, 25-19) to move on. Unfortunately, the team did not advance to the championship game with a loss to Caprock (25-15, 25-14).

This set up a final match against Klondike with third place on the line. Nocona won the first set 25-20, but lost a close set two 25-22.

This set up a third and final set and the Lady Indians won 25-18 to win the match.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won the consolation title at the Electra tournament last weekend.

The Lady Bulldogs went 3-3 overall in their second tournament of the season.

The tournament did not start well with losses to Quanah (17-25, 25-23, 6-15) and against Chillicothe (25-21, 25-16).

Prairie Valley got its first win against Crowell in a back and forth match, losing the first set 25-16 before coming back to win set two 25-14 and set three 15-8.

The Lady Bulldogs loss to the tournament hosts Electra (25-18, 25-20) sent them down the consolation side of the bracket.

Prairie Valley had a rematch against Chillicothe and showed it was a different day. The Lady Bulldogs avenged their earlier loss with a three set win (25-22, 18-25, 25-14).

This set up another rematch against Crowell in the consolation title game.

Like the first match, it went three set. After losing set one 25-15, Prairie Valley came back to win set two 25-16 to force a set three.

In the most competitive set of the tournament, the Lady Bulldogs came out on top 25-23 to win the match and the consolation title.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost a tough match on the road Friday night at Vernon Northside.

The Lady Indians gave the Lady Bears an early season lesson, winning in straight sets with the scores being 25-17, 25-20 and 25-11.

While it was not all bad for Gold-Burg as Cheryl Cromleigh said she saw some good things to take away from the match, overall it highlighted some of the areas the team still needs to polish up this early in the season.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.