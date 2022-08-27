Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians lost a tough one at Windthorst on Tuesday night.

The Lady Trojans won in straight sets against the Lady Indians, though the final two sets could have gone either way.

It was the third time the teams have met in the first month. Nocona first played Windthorst in the team’s first tournament at Burkburnett in pool play. The Lady Trojans won that exchange easily. Later during bracket play, the teams matched up again and Windthorst won again with little issue.

A week and half later and not in a tournament setting, the details were a bit different even if the overall result was the same story.

The first set went like the other four had gone. The Lady Trojans took a nice lead and would win comfortably 25-17.

The next two sets saw the Lady Indians compete better and grow. It came down to the wire in both sets, but unfortunately Windthorst was just able to come away with wins by the scores 25-23 in each set.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns picked up a win on the road Tuesday night at Ector.

The Lady Horns won in straight sets in convincing fashion against the Lady Eagles.

Forestburg won with set scores 25-18, 25-21 and 25-11. Rachel Allen led the team with five service aces while Reagan Ladewig had a team high four kills.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears won on the road at Benjamin on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bears won in four sets, with the third set being the only competitive one of the night from the Lady Mustangs.

Gold-Burg won the first two sets handily with scores 25-15 and 25-9. Feeling good about themselves, the Lady Bears relaxed heading out for the third set. That is when Benjamin played its best, catching Gold-Burg unaware.

It went down to the wire and even into extra points. Unfortunately, the Lady Mustangs pulled out the win 26-24 to extend the match and give them any hope.

Not wanting a repeat or to give Benjamin a chance to possibly make it to a fifth set, Coach Cheryl Cromleigh lit the fire back into her team heading out for the fourth set.

It was the same story as sets one and two as the Lady Bears won easily 25-15 to cap off the match.

