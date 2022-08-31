Volleyball Roundup

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won the consolation title in the gold bracket of the Dublin tournament last weekend.

The Lady Panthers went 5-2 officially during the tournament.

Saint Jo first beat Eastland in pool play 25-19 and 25-13. The match against Hico was tougher as both sets went down to the wire, but the Lady Panthers won both 27-25 and 26-24.

The third match against Eastland saw Saint Jo have a bad first set losing 25-13 before bouncing back to win sets two and three 25-23 and 25-15.

The final match the Lady Panthers agreed to forfeit since they had already won the pool and were three hours from home, giving them their only loss of the day.

In the gold bracket, Saint Jo fell to Hawley in a tough three set match (21-25, 25-12, 23-25). That sent the Lady Panthers to the consolation side of the bracket where they beat Dublin in three sets (23-25, 25-18, 25-16) and won a rematch against Hico (25-22, 23-25, 25-17).

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears finished second at the Wichita Christian tournament last weekend.

The Lady Bears went 5-1 overall, losing only to the tournament hosts.

In pool play Gold-Burg beat the Olney JV (25-7, 25-20) the Hirchi JV (25-3, 25-6) and the Wichita Christian JV ( 25-12, 25-17).

In bracket play on Saturday the Lady Bears started playing some varsity teams, but the results were the same.

Gold-Burg beat Hirchi (25-23, 25-17) and beat Olney (25-16, 25-21) to reach the championship game against the tournament host.

Unfortunately, the Wichita Christian varsity team was better that day, winning 25-11 and 25-18.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns lost a tough one at Chillicothe on Saturday morning.

The Lady Dragons won in four sets against the Lady Horns.

Forestburg won the first set in a close one that went to extra points 26-24. Unfortunately, Chillicothe controlled the next three sets, winning 25-17, 25-15 and 25-13.

Logan Ladewig led the team with five aces while Reagan Ladewig and Rachel Allen each had three blocks to lead the team.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost a tough match against former district opponent Harrold on Friday.

The Lady Hornets won in straight sets against the Lady Bulldogs.

The big hitters and strong net play from Harrold proved too much for Prairie Valley’s back row defense.

All three sets saw the Lady Hornets lead grow a little bit as the set went on until they pulled away in the middle part of the set to win comfortably with scores being 25-15, 25-12 and 25-15.

