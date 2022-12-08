September 2, 1933 – August 10, 2022

NOCONA – W.W. “Red” Walser, 88, died on Aug. 10, 2022 in Bowie.

A graveside service was at 11 a.m. on Aug. 12, at the Nocona Cemetery officiated by Dr. Scott Hamilton.

Walser was one of 10 children born to James and Artie Sappington Walser on Sept. 2, 1933 in Nocona. He worked as an electrician and in the oilfield for most of his life. He was a member of the Jean’s Men’s Bible Class in Nocona and also was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Artie Mae Allison and siblings, Icle Skinner, Leonard Walser, Dovie Skinner, Levi Walser, J.W. Walser, Dixie Atkins and Jody Walser.

He is survived by his son, Andy Walser, Nocona; daughter, Theresa Stewart, Oklahoma; sisters, Bonnie Weaver, Snyder, and Peggy McBride, Nocona; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to the Jean’s Men’s Bible Class in Nocona.

Arrangement entrusted to Jerry Wood Funeral Home in Nocona.