April 7, 1929 – September 29, 2022

BOWIE – Alma Jaunell Quick, 93, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 29, 2022.

Family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Oct. 1, at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place next week at Powell Funeral Home in South Boston, VA. Burial will follow at the Oakland Cemetery in Scottsburg, VA.

Alma was born April 7, 1929, in Wirt, OK to William and Dora Pollard. She was a graduate of Dundee High School in Oklahoma. Alma married Raymond Albert Quick on April 30, 1950, in Pauls Valley, OK. She was a pastor’s wife until Raymond’s death on April 14, 1998 but continued to serve the Lord faithfully. Alma had a loving heart and sense of humor that will be missed by everyone who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Quick; eldest son, Ray Quick and four brothers and sisters.

Alma is survived by her son, Mark Elliott Quick, Oklahoma City; daughter, Gayonne Beavers and husband Shane, Bowie; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

