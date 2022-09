Pictured below (Left) Tracey Jennings, longtime Bowie attorney, took the oath of office from District Judge Jack McGaughey on Monday as she became the new IV-D Child Support Judge. She will serve a 12-county area. Jennings has been working in the civil division of the Wichita County District Attorney’s office the past two years. (Courtesy photo)

