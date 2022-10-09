Bowie football 50 years ago

During the rest of 2022, The Bowie News will be celebrating its 100th anniversary. There will be many activities throughout the year.

Sports Rewind will offer up a few sports headlines from the past 100 years of Bowie News coverage including its predecessor The Bowie Booster.

This month we decided to go back 50 years and see how the fall treated the Bowie football team, with some high points picked out from the beginning and end to the season.

Sept. 10, 1972, The Bowie News

Headline: Bull-loney Enjoyed By Jackrabbits

The Jackrabbits are well on their way to winning all the marbles in the state after they won their first game of the season in Bridgeport 27-0. Sluggish at times they put their shoulders to the grind when they had to and shut out what appeared to be a strong Bull team.

‘Rabbit fans got a good look at the type of wide open football Coach Willie Brooks has planned this year when scrappy Bruce Haile returned a Bridgeport punt 64-yards for the first Rabbit store, With 4:22 left in the first quarter Lee Harrington put his toe in the ball and gave the ‘Rabbits a 7-0 lead.

After falling on two previous occasions to hit Duncan Hudson quarterback Junior Barnes dropped back and threw a 45 yard strike to his senior split end and again in the first quarter with 4 seconds on the clock Harrington made it 14-0.

The fumbles by the Bulls gave the ‘Rabbits every scoring opportunity but the last one in the first quarter was pounced upon by Ron Rhoades to give Barnes and Hudson their opportunity.

Both teams were fired up the second stanza and the ‘Rabbits had to settle for only 7 points which followed their best drive of the game, 86 yards. Phillip Thomas got the ‘Rabbits rolling when he picked-off a Bridgeport pass and it was on the ground all the way with Barnes scoring from the 3.

Lee Harrington put the ‘Rabbits ahead 21-0 at halftime,

There was no scoring or threats during the third quarter but in the fourth the ‘Rabbits put the game away late in the final period when Barnes hit Hudson again this one for 22 yards through the air for a 27-0 pad.

Bowie fans got a look at the ‘Rabbit defense which held Bridgeport to a total of 105 yards on the ground and through the air.

Rhoades, Stan McDonald, Ben Martin and John McShan gave the Bulls fits through the line while Haile, Phillip Thomas and Ike Wade were creaming their broken field and pass plays. Bowie takes on Nocona in Bowie this Friday night with expected standing room only for fans.

Sept. 17, 1972, The Bowie News

Headline: Bowie Slips Past Indians

The Bowie Jackrabbits finally woke up enough Friday night to prevent Nocona from pulling one of their traditional upsets and took the Montague County Championship crown, 9-6.

Coach Brooks’ chargers found costly turnovers almost bombed them out of the stadium after a blocked punt and two lost fumbles in the first quarter put them trailing Nocona 6-0.

Nocona’s only touchdown of the evening came with .09 seconds remaining in the first stanza on an 11 yard touchdown strike from quarterback, David Skidmore to Donnie Womack.

Their try for point after was wide. Bowie finally found the score board with 6:14 left in the second quarter when Lee Harrington hit on the first of three field goals from 26 yards out.

An earlier scoring drive by the ‘Rabbits was spoiled when Larry Lawson picked off a Bowie pass.

The Rabbits came back more determined in the third quarter when they forced the Indians into three kicking situations and held them to 0 first downs and only 6 yards on the ground.

Excitement started to build in the fourth period after Bowie took over the ball on Nocona’s 33 yard line. Phillip Thomas broke for 18 yards to the 11, Bruce Halle slammed to the 5 but a 15 yard penalty gave Harrington his chance to tie the score.

John McShan then gave the Rabbits their chance to score again when he jumped on a loose Indian ball. Halle set up the final score of the game on sweep around the left, but as time ran out Bowie’s “Golden Toe” split the uprights from 21 yards out to give Bowie their 9 points and victory.

Nocona’s tough defense was led by Mike and Steve Fenoglio, Doug Thompson and Ricky Copeland but they couldn’t stop the slashing runs by Halle as he pounded out 103 yards to lead all runners in the game.

The Indians missed on two attempts at field goals which would have given them a 12 to 5 margin over the “Rabbits.

Oct. 26, 1972, The Bowie News

Headline: Tiger Hunting License Issued Jackrabbits

The time is 8:00 p.m. Friday…the place is Jackrabbit Stadium Bowie, Texas and the principal participants will be the Jacksboro Tigers and the Bowie. Jackrabbits. A decision will be reached Friday night resulting in the leadership of District 10-AA football.

The Bowie Jackrabbits have Tiger Hunting License. That’s right, Tiger Hunting License and it’s all legal. The Bowie City Council passed a special resolution Monday night whereas the Bowie Jackrabbits received individual license to hunt Tigers Friday.

Each Jackrabbit will receive their license during the school pep rally Friday afternoon and they are signed by the Mayor of Bowie and each of the six councilmen.

The document reads: STATE OF TEXAS, CITY OF BOWIE, This certifies that (‘Rabbit’s Name) having received this license is hereby licensed to hunt and totally demolish a Jacksboro Tiger during the open season in Bowie, subject to all the provisions and penalties provided for by the laws of the game.

Happy Hunting Jackrabbits! There is no limit on Tiger skins this Friday night.

A bit of by play that goes on between schools that sometime affects the play of team players..no doubt.

Coach Toby Wood of the Jacksboro Tigers will bring essentially about the same players to town Friday night that hammered the ‘Rabbits unmercifully last year and went on to win the AA State Championship. Heading up the super Tigers will be Ricky Perritt, Clippy Williams, and Roy Leach and a line that will average close to 185 pounds across the front.

Scouting reports reveal little weaknesses in the Jacksboro defense which has allowed very little scoring, Opposing coaches shake their head and marvel at the diversified attack the Tigers ‘throw at you. The Tigers have an above average passer in Leach, who is also an excellent runner, and when they are going with the option they move Williams back and if he gets outside of you Zap!

Perritt is big and strong and was the back who literally blew the ‘Rabbits out of the park last year and is running much more authority this year.

The Tigers are rated Number 2 in the State this year and most people think they should be ranked Number 1 ahead of Childress.

Coaches Brooks and Clements both point out that the Tigers are a cool, polished team and never panic in desperate situations…actually no team has dominated the Bowie Jackrabbits the way the Jacksboro team has and most fans have to think hard to remember when the ‘Rabbits have whipped the Tigers on the gridiron.

The Bowie News has learned from reliable sources in Jacksboro that Coach Toby Woods’ expects little or no trouble out of the Jackrabbits in the Friday night contest.

Coach Willie Brooks when asked about his comment smiled, “Well we expect to show up Friday night.” Coach Brooks emphasized that the Jackrabbits will have to maintain ball control and to defend the outside to hopefully stop any long gainers.

Nov. 19, 1972, The Bowie News

Headline: Jackrabbits Close Out Season With Smashing Victory Over Olney Cubs

The Bowie Jackrabbits closed out their season on a sweet note Friday night by whipping the Olney Cubs 18-8 on a cold night with occasional light rain.

The Jackrabbits came out in the first half with their offensive machine sputtering their defensive corps lethargic. The game settled into a real head knocker with the Cubs scoring first and ran the extra point over making the score 8-0.

The Cubs owned the scoreboard 8-0 at the end of the first half and from the performance of the Maroon and White it looked like the Cubs might just make it stand up for the remainder of the game.

Coach Willie Brooks and his staff apparently said something to their charges… or might not have said something but whatever it was it apparently helped because the “Rabbits fielded a different team in the second half.

The ‘Rabbits, using Ken Dell Reynolds and John McShan as battering rams, tore huge chunks of realestate out of the Cub end zone and scored with 7:01 remaining in the third quarter when Junior Barnes ran over from the five yard line.

Then with 4:46 still showing on the scoreboard clock Bruce Halle darted to the left from 13 yards out and again the ‘Rabbits failed on a try for two.

The fourth quarter was barely under way when Ken Dell Reynolds bulled his way across from 10 yards out and padded the ‘Rabbit lead to 10 points.

Fighting to come from behind in the final period the Cubs went to the air and that was their downfall.

Halle picked off one pass, Danny Coffman stole his second of the night and David Turner ran under the third.

Bowie racked up 23 first downs to the Cub’s 13, they had 268 yards rushing, Olney, 86 and Bowie added another 55 yards in passing while holding the Cubs to 63.