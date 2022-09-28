Bowie Lady Rabbits lose first district game to Holliday

The Bowie Lady Rabbits undefeated run in district play was snapped Saturday morning against reigning district champs Holliday.

The Lady Eagles won in straight sets like most outsiders thought, but the set scores were close throughout as the Lady Rabbits gave them trouble throughout the match.

Holliday came into the match with only two losses on the year and a top 10 ranking in the state since before the season started. Bowie last beat Holliday in 2019, when the current seniors were freshman.

Still, the Lady Rabbits have shown so far in district they might be the best team that could challenge Holliday. With the stakes being high and Bowie playing them on their home floor at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, what weird things could happen?

Well the Lady Eagles came out swinging and took a 7-3 lead and initially looked like they were going to be too overwhelming for the Lady Rabbits.

Bowie answered with a run of its own to tie the score at 8-8 and it was on. The Lady Rabbits took a 14-11 lead, but Holliday answered with a run of its own to retake the lead.

The Lady Eagles held a small 21-19 lead heading into the final points where anything could happen. Unfortunately, Holliday was able to close out the set strong, winning four of the next five points to win the set 25-20 to take a 1-0 lead.

There were no big leads in the first 30 points of set two. The score was tied at 10-10 and Bowie had a small 13-12 lead before the Lady Eagles took a 16-14 lead.

Holliday stretched it out to a 20-15 lead and looked like it was going to run away with the set. The Lady Rabbits fought back to cut the lead to two points 21-19, but unfortunately the Lady Eagles were able to close the set out again, winning 25-20 to take a 2-0 lead.

With as tight as the first two sets had gone, it was easy to think there might be a third set let up potential from Holliday if Bowie played its best.

Instead set three started off competitive again for the first 20 points. The Lady Rabbits came back from a three-point deficit to tie the score up at 10-10, but then the Lady Eagles started to pull away.

Holliday led 14-11, then 17-13. Bowie made cut it back to three down 19-16, but it was running out of time.

Then the Lady Eagles went scored four of the next five points and it was all but over. Holliday would win 25-18 to close out the match 3-0.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.