Bowie loses home opener 41-16

The Bowie Jackrabbits lost their opening home game against Burkburnett on Friday night.

The Bulldogs won 41-16 against the Jackrabbits, with most of the damage done in the second quarter.

Burkburnett came in as favorites, bringing in a 2-1 record with one of those wins coming against a Bridgeport team that has beaten Bowie.

The Jackrabbits had shown resilience coming back in their past two games before running out of time, with it not being hard to imagine this team sitting at the same record.

Bowie scored first as a long drive saw running back Matthew McCarty plunging into the end zone on a short run. The good two-point conversion put the Jackrabbits up 8-0.

The Bulldogs came back with their own successful drive with their running back plunging in from a yard out to cut the lead to 8-7 heading into the second quarter.

Burkburnett then had a good run offensively, scoring on four of its possessions before the half.

The Bulldogs Hunter McCall ran in two touchdowns from three and 13 yards out. Then he hooked up with Kade Miller from seven yards and then Kellen Anderson from seven yards again.

Burkburnett took a 35-8 lead into halftime.

Still, this Bowie team has been down worse and showed two weeks in a row it would not give up after making some second half adjustments.

While the defense limited the Bulldogs to only one more touchdown in the third quarter, unfortunately the Bowie offense failed to get going.

Only one more touchdown drive late in the game, with McCarty getting his second touchdown on a five-yard run, was summoned from the Jackrabbit offense. The good two-point conversion made the final score 41-16.

