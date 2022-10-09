Bowie Police release veteran officer

The Bowie Police Department has released a veteran officer for what Police Chief Guy Green said Thursday is “a violation of city policy.”

Green said Lt. Randy Hanson was terminated on Sept. 6 for that violation, however, he would not elaborate on the specifics only to state the violation is not anything that would require a criminal investigation for any violation of the law.

Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham confirmed the termination and would not elaborate on the personnel issue.

Hanson has been with the Bowie Police Department since January 2013 as a lieutenant in the criminal investigation division. The officer marked his 20th year in law enforcement in 2019.

The department has been attempting to fill two vacant officer positions after two new school resource officers were added, moving two out of regular duty. Green said Sgt. Scott Parker will be working in CID when possible to assist with the caseload so they don’t get too far behind.

Green said they will continue to advertise for candidates to fill the vacancies.