Bowie volleyball wins ninth straight

The Bowie Lady Rabbits kept their winning streak alive as they traveled to Paradise on Tuesday night.

The Lady Rabbits made it nine straight wins by beating the Lady Cats in four sets.

Bowie was coming off a perfect 7-0 run at its last tournament in Nocona. Before that, the Lady Rabbits had also beaten Burkburnett easily to make it eight straight.

Bowie kept that good momentum going in the first set of the match. The Lady Rabbits easily closed out set one with a comfortable lead 25-17.

In those eight wins before Tuesday, Bowie had also not lost a set.

Maybe the Lady Rabbits were a bit too confident after easily winning set one because set two was a dud.

Bowie failed to get anything going as the Lady Cats put their foot down and never let up.

Paradise won the ugly one-sided set 25-9 to tie the score and maybe deliver a wake up call to the Lady Rabbits that they were not going to easily win this match.

Set three proved all the more decisive after wildly different sets one and two. It was the most competitive part of the match as neither team could build a comfortable lead.

In the end, Bowie was able to squeak by the narrowest of margins 25-23 to take a 2-1 lead.

Back in the driver’s seat, the Lady Rabbits made sure not let up again in the fourth set and closed things out in a competitive, but quite as close set winning 25-21.

Junior High

The Lady Rabbits hosted their home opener versus Henrietta on Monday. The Lady Rabbits came away with two wins and two losses. Both B Teams handled their opponents quite nicely, beating them in two sets each. Unfortunately, both A Teams struggled to finish in this first game of the season against the Lady Cats.

To read the full high school story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.