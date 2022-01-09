November 3, 1963 – August 18, 2022

VASHTI – Cary William Tate Jr., 58, died on Aug. 18, 2022 in his home.

A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Sept. 2, at the Vashti Cemetery.

Tate was born on Nov. 3, 1963 in Irving and graduated from Bellevue High School in 1981. He was a

carpenter by trade and known to be a very good one. This allowed him to work alongside his dad, brother, uncles and cousins early in life and later allowed him to travel to many different states across the country.

Tate is survived by his parents, Cary William Tate Sr. and Anita June Mead; ex-wife, Donna Smith; children, Colorado Westen Smith and Sierra Cheyenne Smith; step-daughter, Jessica Klinehart; brother, Morgan Dean Tate; two step-brothers; six grandchildren; one nephew; one niece and numerous aunts, uncles

and cousins.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.