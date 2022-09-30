Chicken and Bread Days schedule

Friday, Sept. 30

5-8 p.m., “Fall in Love” with Bowie Sip & Stroll with Me, throughout downtown Bowie. Purchase armbands and a wineglass at BCDB office, 101 E. Pecan or at a participating merchant for $10. Fiddlers will be jamming in the downtown area tonight. Horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered for donations going to BCDB.

Saturday, Oct. 1

7-9 a.m. – Vendor set-up, Main Stage, Tarrant, Walnut and Smythe Streets.

9-10 a.m. – Championship fiddler’s contest registration, Bowie Fire Hall, 203 Walnut

10 a.m. – Champion fiddler’s contest begins, Bowie Fire Hall.

10 – 4 p.m. – Piston Heads Auto Club Antique and Classic Car Show, Tarrant Street, between Mason and Smythe. Registration 9-11 a.m. downtown.

10-4 p.m. – Heritage Market – Food vendors, food trucks, crafts, gifts, home decor and more. Plaza area on Smythe Street. Horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered. Kid’s Coop – Inflatables, bank parking lot near Smythe.

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts, art exhibit at the Bowie Public Library, 301 Walnut.

11:30 a.m. – Pumpkin sweep, egg toss, carry games in front of Main Stage on Smythe Street.

2 p.m. – Art exhibit awards presentation, library.

3 p.m. – Piston Heads Auto Club car show awards.

Live performances – Main Stage area

10:15 a.m. – Bowie Intermediate School fine arts students

10:45 a.m. – Miss Jim Bowie Days Queen Hannah Cook and Cord McCord.

Noon – 1 p.m. – Casting Out Band

1:30 p.m. – Bowie youth cheerleaders (fifth and sixth graders)

1:45 p.m. – Bowie youth cheerleaders (first/second, third/fourth)

Also on Chicken and Bread Days weekend

Sept. 30 , 7:30 p.m. – American Hat Cord McCoy Pro Rodeo, rodeo arena. Dance to follow at the community center featuring the Blue Dirt Project.

Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m. – American Hat Cord McCoy Pro Rodeo, rodeo arena. Dance to follow at the community center with the Monty Dawson Band.