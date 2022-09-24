Chicken & Bread Days featuring fall fun from sip and stroll to pro rodeo

The 27th Annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival returns to the historic brick streets of downtown Bowie as the official kickoff to the fall season Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

Sip and Stroll

All the fun begins on Sept. 30 as “Fall in Love with Bowie Sip & Stroll,” welcomes a record-breaking number of participating merchants that tops 27 throughout downtown Bowie.

Strolling will be from 5 to 8 p.m. The participating storefronts are in competition to win the prestigious People’s Choice Awards for their fall decorations.

Prior to the event, armbands for the ‘Sip & Stroll with me’ may be purchased at the Community Development office located at the Bowie EDC Office Building at 101 E. Pecan Street or during the event from any of the participating businesses listed above. Participation is $10 per person.

Stroll by foot or catch a ride on the horse-drawn carriage. See the full list of sip and stroll locations on page 3A of Saturday’s Bowie News.

Read about the full schedule of activities in your weekend Bowie News.