Chicken & Bread Days ready to welcome fall this weekend

Bowie welcomes fall this weekend as the 27th annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival fills downtown with fun and games.

Festival host, Bowie Community Development Board, invites everyone to come out and enjoy a “chicken, picking, fiddling, fun time” on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

Sip and Stroll

“Fall in Love with Bowie Sip & Stroll” fills downtown on Friday night with a record-breaking number of participating merchants that tops 27 throughout downtown Bowie.

Strolling will be from 5 to 8 p.m. The participating storefronts are in competition to win the prestigious People’s Choice Awards for their fall decorations.

Prior to the event, armbands for the ‘Sip & Stroll with Me’ may be purchased at the Community Development office located at the Bowie EDC Offices at 101 E. Pecan Street or during the event from any of the participating businesses listed above.

Participation is $10 per person to receive an armband and wine glass. Former strollers are welcome to use a previous glass. Stroll by foot or catch a ride in the horse-drawn carriage. Donations accepted for the rides as they support community projects.

Festival events

Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival kicks off on Saturday morning with a full day of activities.

The championship fiddle contest opens the day with registration from 9 to 10 a.m. at the downtown fire hall. The competition begins at 10 a.m.

Read the full story with the schedule of events for both days in you mid-week Bowie News.