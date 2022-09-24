Commissioners to consider possible changes to subdivision rules

Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Sept. 26 and may consider making some changes to the county subdivision ordinance.

It was August 2019 when the county approved a new set of subdivision rules, and it appears they were put into place just in time as more than a half dozen new subdivisions ranging from 50 to 100 lots have been sold and are in the development stages. In recent months the commissioners have discussed a few changes that may be considered.

The court will hear a presentation from the Montague Texas Extension Education Association and consider a request to appoint a new member to the Montague County Child welfare board.

A 2023 resolution for the indigent defense grant program will be examined, along with a request to buy a chip spreader for the county and an application from Atmos Energy for a right-of-way bore to install a four-inch poly pipeline along Jakes Road in precinct two.

Other topics on Monday’s agenda include: Add election workers to the Texas Association of Counties Risk management Pool Worker’s Compensation Renewal estimate; annual report to Medicare for Creditable part D prescription coverage; consider Felderhoff Production Company to do a seismic study on Dixie School and Starkey Roads in precinct four and consider naming a private road in precinct four off Upper Montague Road.