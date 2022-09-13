January 30, 1928 – September 9, 2022

BOWIE – Eloise Browning Houston, 94, died on Sept. 9, 2022.

A private graveside service and burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Houston was born on Jan. 30, 1928 in Pleasant Valley to Clifford Henry “Jack” Browning and Rosie Lee Foreman Browning. She graduated from Bellevue High School in 1946 and moved to Wichita Falls where she worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. She married Jack Houston on April 26, 1953 in Bowie. She had a great love for her family and to have everyone together for dinner.

Houston is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Houston; son, Greg Houston; one grandson-n-law and brothers, Billy and J.T. Browning.

Survivors include her daughter, Kim Lee; one daughter-in-law; one sister-in-law; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.