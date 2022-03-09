Family Place workshop series to begin

The Bowie Public Library will launch the fall series of Family Place Workshops starting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 13 at the library.

These free workshops are designed for children ages 0-3 and their parents or caregivers. Library Director Beth Hiatt said there are no lectures, just discussions and plenty of playtime.

Sessions will be at 10 a.m. each Tuesday starting Sept. 13.

The first program will feature retired teacher Alicia Betts discussing early literacy. On Sept. 20, County Extension Agent Melanie Stott will discuss nutrition and on Sept. 27 she will discuss carseat safety.

On Oct. 4, Dr. Kellie Lancaster will discuss pediatric adjustment for immunity and on Oct. 11, Cynthia Robertson will do a program on childhood development.