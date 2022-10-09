Five area schools run at meet in Wichita Falls

It was a huge meet on Wednesday as five area teams ran at the Endurance House XC Stampede at Lucy Park in Wichita Falls.

Runners from Bowie, Nocona, Saint Jo, Prairie Valley and Bellevue ran in races that included more than 100 runners from a wide array of different schools.

The girl’s race only featured schools in the 1A-3A range but still had runners from 23 different schools competing. The boy’s race had all schools from 1A-5A in the same heat from 18 different schools.

The Bowie boy’s team had the best day of any team finishing third overall. Nathan Rodgers led the team finishing seventh overall with a time of 19:10.

The Jackrabbit’s top five runners also included Sebastian Martinez (23rd), Monte Mayfield (29th), James Fitch (32nd) and Liam Pearson (34th).

The Saint Jo boy’s team was right behind Bowie finishing fourth overall. Collin Thomas had the best finish of any area runner, finishing second with a time of 18:34.

The top five Panthers included Devin Stewart (15th), Jayden Curry (17th), Josh Vogel (30th) and Trent Gaston (74th).

The Nocona boy’s team finished eighth overall. Freddy Duran led the Indians by getting 22nd with a time of 20:49. Alex Stephens was not far behind in 26th place only five seconds later.

The top five for Nocona also included Walker Murphey (49th), Ivan Hernandez (50th) and Andrew Perez (79th).

The Prairie Valley boy’s team was one runner short of qualifying for team standings. Eli Croxton led the Bulldogs finishing in 13th place with a time of 19:57. Michael Cole finished 57th, Tyson Easterling finished 60th and Dakota Fore finished 88th.

In the girl’s race, the Nocona Lady Indians had the best day finishing fourth overall. Bayler Smith led the team finishing fourth overall with a time of 14:04. The rest of the team saw Melissa Segura finish 13th, Jayce Rose finish 20th, Reagan Phipps finish 45th and Alexa Sosa finish 95th.

Bellevue was the only other area school that fielded a full team, finishing eighth overall. Grace Martin led the Lady Eagles by finishing 16th overall with a time of 15:06.

The top five finishers on the team included Brittany Gill (42nd), Kaycee Connors (48th), Tristan Shook (86th) and Callie Martin (93rd).

Runners from Bowie, Saint Jo and Prairie Valley did not have enough runners to fill out a five-person team.

The Lady Rabbit’s lone runner Jojo Villarreal finished 38th overall with a time of 16:25. The Lady Panthers also fielded one runner, Kaycee Clark, who finished 63rd with a time of 17:20.

For the Lady Bulldogs, Linzie Priddy finished 10th overall with a time of 14:46. Her teammates finish included Karagan Ritchie (65th), Natalee Young (70th) and Carmen Gomez (77th).

To see the full results for all varsity runners from Bowie, Nocona, Saint Jo, Prairie Valley and Bellevue pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.