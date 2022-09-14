Football Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians made it a 3-0 start for the first time in five years as they blew out Electra on the road.

The Indians won 58-7 in a game they dominated, though it took longer than expected to get going.

Nocona’s first three drives ended in turnovers in the red zone that frustrated everyone. The Indians scored on their next two drives in the second quarter as quarterback Brady McCasland found Charlie Fuller for two touchdown catches from 11 and 18 yards. Nocona was up 14-0 at halftime, but knew it should have been winning by more.

The Indians got a boost to start the third quarter. Running back Johnny Stone got loose for an 89-yard touchdown run less than 30 seconds into the second half.

Unfortunately, the Tigers got their one big offensive play of the game to answer as one of their running backs broke off a 39-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 20-7.

Nocona would answer back in a big way after that. Arturo Garcia scored shortly after on a 28-yard run. The defense got Electra back as Caden Gaston picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown.

Then right before the third quarter ended, McCasland scored on a 26-yard run to make it 43-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

Despite the game being firmly in hand, the Indians did not let their foot off the gas pedal. Nocona scored early in the quarter as Bodie Davis took a jet sweep 36 yards for a touchdown run. Later in the quarter Michael Wetmore punctuated a long drive with a 12-yard touchdown run to put the final touches on the game.

Nocona won 58-7.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers stayed undefeated by winning at Crowell on Friday night.

The Panthers won 52-30 against the Wildcats to make it 3-0 to start the season.

Unfortunately, Saint Jo had another slow start to the game as Crowell got out to a 6-0 lead thanks to a long run.

The Panthers fumbled the ball away on their first possession and later turned it over on downs. After turning it over on downs again, Saint Jo would finally score in the second quarter following a fumble recovery from the defense.

Trevor O’Neal would score on a short run to give Saint Jo the lead 8-6.

Crowell would answer with a scoring drive ended on an 18-yard run to go back up 14-8. The Panthers answered on their next drive as Matthew Butler-Everson threw a 36-yard touchdown to Devin Stewart to make the score 16-14.

After the defense got another stop, Butler-Everson again found Stewart for a touchdown, this one just from three-yards out to extend the lead to 22-14.

The Wildcats came back to tie the game 22-22 as Austine Hernandez scored his third touchdown of the half on a 34-yard run.

It looked like it was going to head into halftime with the score tied as Crowell kicked off with less than 30 seconds left. Instead Saint Jo’s Lee Yeley scooped up the onside kick and returned it for a touchdown to give the Panthers a 28-22 lead heading into halftime.

Saint Jo failed to score on its first drive in the third quarter, but its defense did recover another fumble deep in its own territory. Yeley then came through with another big play as he broke off a 70-yard touchdown run to extend the Panthers lead to 36-22.

Crowell was able to make it a one-score game early in the fourth quarter as Hernandez scored on a 16-yard run on fourth down to make it 36-30.

After both teams exchanged four and out offensive sequences, the Panthers scored with Butler-Everson found Steward again, this time from 22 yards out to make it a two score game again 44-30.

The Wildcats then went backwards on their next offensive possession and forced to go for it despite with the time winding down, turned the ball over on their own eight yard line.

Saint Jo put the extra nail in Crowell’s coffin as O’Neal scored on the next play from eight yards out to make the final score 52-30.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears were able to have a happy homecoming picking up their first win of the season against Chillicothe on Friday.

The Bears won 55-8, mercy-ruling the Eagles by halftime in a game where not much went wrong.

Touchdowns came fast and quick on both sides of the ball for Gold-Burg as the team was able to get a boost to the start of the season following a pair of tough losses.

Execution and injury issues have plagued the Bears in their first two games, but those were mostly absent on Friday.

Quarterback Isaac Renteria was able to use his legs to great advantage despite his small stature, scoring several touchdowns and also intercepting a pass on defense.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns lost another close game on Friday, this time to Dallas Academy out of Richardson.

The Bulldogs won 46-37 in a game where the small things came back to bite the Longhorns.

Dallas Academy led only 8-7 after the first quarter, but scored 22 points in the second to take a 30-13 lead at halftime. Forestburg cut it to one score after the third quarter 30-25, but both teams scored twice in the final period not allowing the Longhorns to come back.

Forestburg fumbled the ball away twice on the Bulldogs goal line and with the score being so close, that was the game according to Coach Greg Roller.

It was another close game that slipped away due to not executing in the red zone.

While the team has come a long way from last year hoping to just compete with its small roster, this year competing in these games is not enough for them.

“Some of them when the game was over were just sitting on the bench for literally 10 minutes,” Roller said. “We had to go get them to get changed and stuff because they were really upset. We are wanting to get wins now and are coming.”

