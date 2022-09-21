Football Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians stayed undefeated as they blew out Chico on the road on Friday night.

The Indians won 45-13 against the Dragons in a game where most of the damage was done coming out of the gate.

Nocona took less than a minute to score its first touchdown after a big kickoff return from Bodie Davis set them up in Chico territory. Arturo Garcia scored from 18 yards out to put the Indians up 7-0.

The Dragons answered quick as their running back broke off a long 67-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 7-6.

The Indians scored on their next two drives quickly as quarterback Brady McCasland found Davis for a short touchdown pass and then Charlie Fuller from 22-yards away.

The Nocona special teams then came through again before the first quarter was done, blocking a punt before Michael Wetmore scooped and scored to make it 27-6 heading into the second quarter.

It was quiet for the rest of the half until Nocona scored once more before halftime as McCasland found Fuller again on a short throw to make it 35-6.

The second half was more of the same as both team’s offenses struggled to score. The Indians got points in the third quarter on a short 25-yard field goal from Garcia.

Chico then hit on another long touchdown play from 61 yards out to make it 38-13 heading into the fourth quarter.

Nocona added one more score in the final minutes as Wetmore scored from nine yards out to make the final score 45-13.

Saint Jo vs Forestburg

The Saint Jo Panthers had a happy homecoming with their win against county rival Forestburg on Friday.

The Panthers won 57-7 with the game ending at halftime due to the mercy rule.

The Longhorns were hoping to give Saint Jo a good game. Last year’s game was canceled due to Forestburg having too few players available and the Panthers have dominantly won the previous four games.

Saint Jo has struggled with slow starts so far this season and Forestburg took advantage of that. The Longhorns got a stop on the Panther’s opening possession before taking the lead 7-0 as Jesus Sanchez found Nathan Payne open for a 30-yard touchdown pass.

That would be the highlight of the night for Forestburg.

Afterwards, the Panthers took over. Lee Yeley scored on a 34-yard run on Saint Jo’s next possession. After recovering an onside kick Devin Stewart then scored on a short run.

The Panther defense then got its first stop which led to Trevor O’Neal scoring on an 11-yard run. On the kickoff, Saint Jo tackled the returner in the end zone for a safety which gave the ball back to the Panthers.

O’Neal then ran in a 46-yard touchdown run to put Saint Jo up 34-7 heading into the second quarter.

After the Panthers defense got another stop, Forestburg’s defense forced a turnover as Logan Walker recovered a fumble.

Unfortunately for the Longhorns, they turned the ball back over as Saint Jo’s Dylan Brockman recovered a fumble. Shortly later the Panthers scored on Stewart’s short run.

Saint Jo’s defense got another stop and Yeley would later score on a short run.

It was rinse and repeat as the Panthers got a stop and scrambled to score one last time before halftime to make the sure the game ended, needing 45 or more point lead for that to happen.

Following a bad snap, Stewart picked it up and found Yeley open for a 25-yard touchdown to make the final score 57-7.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears won their second straight game at former district opponent Fannindel on Friday.

The Bears won the high-scoring game 77-47 against the athletic Falcons.

Gold-Burg beat Fannindel last year for the first time on its way to the district title.

The Bears got off to a good start with an interception returned for a touchdown from Jack Henry, but immediately gave it back when the Falcons returned the kickoff for a touchdown.

It was in the second quarter where Gold-Burg started to get some stops on defense and pulling away from the Falcons. The only stops for the Bears offense on the night came when they fumbled the ball away inside Fannindel’s red zone.

That prevented the game from stopping early as it would have likely allowed Gold-Burg to go up by 45 or more points.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.