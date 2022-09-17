Forestburg Longhorns prepare for homecoming week 09/17/2022 SCHOOL NEWS 0 These students make up the 2022 Forestburg High School Homecoming Court. The Longhorns celebrate on Sept. 23 in a game against Irving Faustina. There will be a bonfire at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. The royals will be crowned in half-time ceremonies. Pictured are: (Back staggered): Senior King/Queen candidates: Jackson Raney, Rachel Allen, Cade Bargar, Katie Stokes, Kase Humpert, Kyllie Clure, Carson Quibell, Tatum Deason, Charles Snowden, Taylor Sloan, Logan Walker, Sierra Chavez, Aaron Loyd. Not pictured: Senior Jason Johnston. (Seated) Freshman Prince/Princess Jesse Wadsworth, Allie Esparza; Sophomore Prince/Princess Kyler Willett and Abigail McDaniel; Junior Prince/Princess Kayden Dill and Justynne Roller. (Seated in front) Ashley Steadham and Boone Hensley, kindergarten representatives. (Courtesy photo)
