February 28, 1960 – August 28, 2022

BOWIE – Gary Don Richardson, 62, died on Aug. 28, 2022 in Wichita Falls.

A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Aug. 31, at Montague Cemetery with Pastor John Little officiating.

Richardson was born Feb. 28, 1960 in Bowie to H.A. and Mary Jo Edwards Richardson. He graduated from Bowie High School. As a young man he worked with his father farming and ranching. He enjoyed and continued this work throughout his life. He loved his family and adored his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles Richardson.

He is survived by his daughters, Macey Frantom, Chico and Lana Strickland, Sunset; three grandchildren; sister, Linda Cunningham, Bowie; brother, Jerry Richardson, Oklahoma and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.