Gold-Burg Bears open homecoming season

Gold-Burg High School kicks off homecoming season on Sept. 9 with pre-game ceremonies at 7 p.m. to name a king and queen. Pictured below are King candidates: (Back) Hayden Chambers, 10th grade; Zane Bumgardner, 11th; Rykir Evans, 12th; Jack Henry, 12th and Levi Hellinger, ninth. Queen candidates are (Front) Madison Provost, 11th; Madison Fulmer, 10th; Sierra Weaver, 12th; Hayley Cuellar, 12th and Ollie Gaston, ninth. The Bears will play Chillicothe for their homecoming game. (News photo by Barbara Green)