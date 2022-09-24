Hood excited to bring ranching experience to classroom

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

This may be Mark Hood’s rookie year as an ag. science teacher, but he already feels he may have found his calling to help students and connect with them as they learn.

Hood joins the agriculture science program at Bowie High School, working alongside longtime teacher Bryan Chisholm. While he may be a new teacher, he brings a lifetime of ranch experience and working with animals to the classroom, along with his military experience.

He grew up in the Round Rock area graduating from high school in 2000, the oldest among one sister and a brother. Fresh out of high school he took a job in northern Nevada living “in the middle of nothing.”

He slept in a bunkhouse and worked as a ranch hand-cowboy driving cows and horses, checking and repairing fence, conditioning the ranch horses and all the traditional tasks.

Read the full feature on this new Bowie teacher in your weekend Bowie News.