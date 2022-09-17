Hymns for the Hungry planned for Sept. 18

Hymns for the Hungry will fill the Bowie Community Center with high-energy music on Sept. 18 for the eighth event to support the local food ministry, God’s Table.

The program will be from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 18. Admission is $1.

Guests will enjoy music from 10 different churches and organizations. Meal deals will include a hot dog, chips and a drink for $5. Pick a dessert for $1.

Other activities that night will include a cake auction, plus drawings for gift cards to area food establishments and grocery/gas stores.

All proceeds will go directly to God’s Table, which is an outreach food ministry provided by First Free Will Baptist Church. It is open six nights a week and feeds 75-100 people each night.

Make plans to attend this very important fundraiser after it returns after a two-year COVID shutdown. For questions call Jarae Scruggs at 940-841-1212.