April 27, 1950 – September 7, 2022

NOCONA – James William Taylor, 72, died on Sept. 7, 2022 in Nocona.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 14 at the First United Methodist Church in Nocona. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Minister Valleri Sewell officiating. Burial will follow at Spanish Fort Cemetery.

Taylor was born on April 27, 1950 in Nocona to Earlene Morris and Jack Taylor. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Nocona. He attended school at Prairie Valley and graduated from Goldburg High School. He continued his education and received an associate degree from Cooke County College.

Taylor graduated from The Art Institute of Dallas in 1972. He used his keen eye for color balance and composition and began a career in custom framing and art restoration by apprenticing at the Sanger Harris Department store.

He soon moved on to custom framing in Newman Galleries and framed for Manheim Galleries, shipping custom work to Houston and New York City. He later worked for the The Frame House and Dutch Art Gallery in Dallas.

For many years, he worked as a stone mason and landscape artist. His stonework and waterfall construction at the Benton Place Inn in Eureka Springs won first place in a national competition “America in Blooms,” and is still featured landscape of Eureka Springs.

His stone projects can be found throughout northwest Arkansas and southeastern Missouri. He moved to Nocona in 2010 and used his skill to do restoration and custom framing for the Tales and Trails Museum.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Taylor is survived by his constant companion, Foxy, along with many other dear friends and family.

Memorials may be made to Lucky Paws Animal Shelter in Nocona.

Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.