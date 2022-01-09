December 22, 1942 – August 26, 2022

BOWIE – Janet S. Reese, 79, beloved mother and grandmother, died on Aug. 26, 2022 at Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare.

Memorial decisions are still being planned at this time.

Janet was born in Columbus, OH on Dec. 22, 1942 to Dr. Wilford and Dorothy Chaney. She graduated from Wright State University with a bachelor of science in 1975. She later obtained many certificates and her master’s in education with special education, early childhood and reading being her specialties.

Janet married Orlo Reese on Aug. 25, 1962 in Oakwood, OH. They had two children, Brad and Tina. They moved to Bowie in 1978. Janet worked for Bowie Independent School District from 1978 to 1994. She then worked for Region 9 Education Service Center for many years and after retirement went on to become a consultant, a HighScope trainer and a mentor to young mothers with children. Once she retired again she drove for the Meal on Wheels program, traveled and enjoyed being with her dogs.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents, Doc and Dorothy; sister, Connie Meier and the love of her life, Orlo.

She is survived by her sister, Betty Chaney, Florida; son, Brad Reese and wife Tiffany, Krum; daughter, Tina Roth and husband Kevin, Bowie; six grandchildren, Sally Chapin, Keni Reese, Roxi Reese, Craig Roth, Whitney Roth and Jessie Roth and one great grandchild, Jesse Chapin.

Donations to honor Janet can be made to the Bowie Senior Citizens Project Meals on Wheels, Friends of the Bowie Animal Shelter or Hospice.

